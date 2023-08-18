Eagle Archives, Aug. 18, 1967: Worthington to observe Conwell Sunday

WORTHINGTON — Conwell Sunday, honoring the memory of this town's most famous son, Dr. Russell H. Conwell, will be observed Sunday at 3 at the old Methodist Church in South Worthington.
This is the church where the great lecturer, teacher and preacher often held services when he was vacationing at his boyhood home nearby. Since his death in 1925, the third Sunday in August has been set aside as "Conwell Sunday" and people gather from a wide area to pay their respects.
Flowers are placed in the chancel in Dr. Conwell's memory as well as that of all the men and women who founded the church more than a century ago and who exerted their influence for the good of the community.
The church is maintained by the South Worthington Church Society and is opened once a year for the Conwell Day service. Anyone interested in preserving the old church and its traditions through the work of the South Worthington Church Society may do so by giving his name to Mrs. William F. Sanderson.
The local elementary school was named in Dr. Conwell's honor when it was built in 1941. His best known lecture, "Acres of Diamonds," was delivered more than 6,000 times in all parts of the world.
Temple University, Baptist Temple and Temple University Hospital, all in Philadelphia, were founded by Dr. Conwell and largely financed by his efforts in the lecture field.
The Rev. Edward O. Poole of Belle Mead, N.J., will be speaker at Sunday's service. He is a graduate of Temple University School of Theology and is vacationing at Mountain Rest in Goshen.