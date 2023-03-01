Eagle Archives, March 1, 1965: Counting ballots is an art that will vanish

GREAT BARRINGTON — The practice of voting on paper ballots, as did a near record total of 2,328 voters at last week’s town election here, may soon disappear from the Berkshire County scene.
Nearby communities in New York and Connecticut have been using voting machines for more than 30 years and Massachusetts towns, including Otis, Lee and Lenox in Berkshire County are joining the modernization trend. Even in Great Barrington, where even dial phones have not yet been installed, mention of machines is becoming louder and louder.
When the spindly-legged voting booth and the hand-cranked ballot box are replaced by the sleek gray machines with polished handle and pleated curtains, the art of counting the penciled ballots will be lost.
A bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature this year would require all municipalities in the state to switch to voting machines. The bill is expected to be sidetracked for a study this year, but the time is coming when automation will take over in all the state’s voting booths.
As paper balloting was practiced in Precinct A of Great Barrington, the main part of the village where 1,605 ballots were cast last Tuesday, the system’s major disadvantage was apparent. It took from 4:30 p.m. when the polls closed until about 10:30 to count the ballots. And it was after midnight before the final tally was prepared and given to the town clerk. Voters and candidates waited 7½ hours for returns.
Just what were warden Earl Raifstanger, his assistant, Bernard Dunn, the even dozen counters, the two final talliers and one election assistant doing in the Searles gym for those seven hours?
First they split the ballots into blocks of 50 each and assigned each block a number. A pair of counters, of mixed political affiliation, took a block and counting began.
Tuesday’s ballot had four columns. When the 50 ballots in the block are picked up, the counters fasten them into a wooden frame which allows two columns, one on the front and one on the back, to be read.
The votes for each office are counted by one of the counters while the other marks the total on a tally sheet numbered to correspond to the block.
The whole block, in the frame, is then turned over and a second column tallied. Then all 50 ballots are removed from the frame, refolded, replaced and the counting process repeated.
The ballots on the block, with their tally sheet, then move to the final total area, where totals are entered on the main tally sheet. Then ballots and the sheet of each block are sealed in a numbered envelope which, with all the others, is sealed into a large wooden box and delivered to the town clerk.
The total votes recorded on the master tally sheet must correspond to the number recorded on the ballot box and these totals must match the number of ballots distributed. All unused ballots are also sealed and kept with the rest of the voluminous records, which include the check-off lists, also sealed.
Ballot counters are easy to identify the day following an election. They are the people with badly bloodshot eyes, from reading the penciled X marks, and the cut fingers, from folding and framing the glossy paper ballots.