Eagle Archives, Feb. 10, 1976: History lives at Crane School

“You’re really a bunch of hams,” said 6th grade teacher Roslyn Citrin to Ethan Allen, Robert E. Lee, George and Martha Washington and several others of equal stature.
Indeed, Ethan and Robert and the others were anxious to stand before Mrs. Citrin’s 6th grade reading class at Crane School and ask their classmates to guess their identities.
Some were easy. General Lee, for example, was so well dressed in Confederate gray and a lush moustache and beard that he was quickly identified. Naturally, the astute observers could detect Mike Charland behind the beard.
But Ethan Allen, conqueror of Fort Ticonderoga at the foot of Lake Champlain, stumped everyone. Ethan, who at lunchtime turned back into Steven Mills, read six clues about himself, then added five more from memory. Finally, he said, “My first name is Ethan.”
That did it. Several hands went up from the audience and Steven’s cover was blown.
What appeared to be a simple masquerade was in fact a reading lesson, Mrs. Citrin explained to a visitor. The assignment she gave to her approximately 30 pupils was a book report on historic American figures, each child to report on a person different from the others.
“If they just had to write reports, the research might have been as dry as dust to them,” Mrs. Citrin said. “But by asking them to dress their parts, I think it became a novel way to make the reading interesting, and also give the children pride and knowledge with respect to their heritage.”
In addition, she said, her request that each dress in the style of his or her subject promoted “creativity in costuming.”
The book reports were presented Monday morning by Mrs. Citrin’s pupils and several children from Janet D’Arcangelo’s neighboring 6th grade reading class.
Principal Richard Mezejewski was an observer as well, advising the pupils that the characters they portrayed are historically noteworthy as fighters for what they perceived as necessary civil liberties.
The “costuming creativity” mentioned by Mrs. Citrin was found in a number of places. The crossed swords on the crown of Gen. Lee’s hat, for example, were plastic miniatures, made originally as cocktail spears.