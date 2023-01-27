Eagle Archives, Jan. 27, 1953: Crashed pilot cheated death for second time, he reveals

When Edward Riccio came to, he thought at first he was at his home in Bristol, Conn., waking up to begin another day's work as a commercial pilot.
But a stab of pain shooting through his back and the taste of blood in his mouth brought him to reality. His "bed" was a wrecked Stinson Voyageur and the 33-year-old Air Force veteran was hanging head down from the gaping cockpit, held only by his safety strap. He didn't know it, but he was on the slopes of Mount Greylock, four miles from the nearest house.
Slowly, the pain increasing with each movement, Riccio clambered from the demolished single-engine plane to sink to his hips in snow. Completely enveloped in an impenetrable fog, he could see only the bleak outline of wind-twisted beech trees and his 500-pound cargo of steel parts scattered in the snow.
Riccio knew he was off his course from Hartford, Conn., to Buffalo, N.Y., but that was all.
The 175-pound Connecticut native was not entirely a stranger to danger. For he could well remember another occasion, 10 years earlier when as a bombardier sergeant he found himself alone on a crazily lurching B-17 over the hostile Pacific waters between Japan and Guadalcanal.
Alone in a flak-scarred, Zero-slashed four-engined bomber. Alone with a crew of nine dead men.
Riccio seized the controls of an airplane for the first time in his entire life, fighting with a passion he had never felt as a high school football player.
After an agonizing period of near eternity, he brought the crippled ship and its ghostly crew to a one-wheeled, spinning stop on a Guadalcanal landing strip.
"When I told the colonel later in the hospital that I wanted to be a pilot, he laughed," Riccio grinned ruefully as he lay on another hospital bed, 10 years later and half the world away.
Riccio went on to win his Air Force wings as a fighter pilot, the thrill of flying deep in his blood. After his discharge, he returned to Connecticut and began a career as a commercial pilot. A routine flight, suddenly deepening fog, losing the beam — and the end of his career was in sight.
"I didn't know if I was one or a hundred miles from civilization, but I knew I had to get out," he said.
Suddenly the eerie moan of a distant train whistle marred the white solitude and the badly injured aviator took hope. Staggering, lurching, he began the tortuous journey that was to end nearly three hours later in the Cheshire farmhouse of Joseph Kruszyna.
Several times during the struggle, the dazed Riccio felt an almost irresistible urge to stop and rest.
Finally the sound of a motor at the Kruszyna farm could be heard and he plunged onward to the house.
"The door was open and I saw her [Mrs. Kruszyna] at work inside, only I didn't want to scare her," Riccio said. "So I called to her and told her I crashed my plane and needed a doctor.
"She was swell to me; I want to go back and thank her."
It will be some time before Riccio can return to the Kruszyna farm. He will be forced to wait until his broken back mends.