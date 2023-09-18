Eagle Archives, Sept. 18, 1964: Cross-country bicyclist arrives here with his dog

Gordon Young, whose doctors told him not to travel, passed through Pittsfield Thursday nearly at the end of a cross-country journey by bicycle.
The 40-year-old Californian and a boxer puppy named Sleepe began the trip from the West Coast on June 10. While Sleepe rode in the bicycle's front basket, Young pedaled through Arizona and New Mexico 2,700 miles to Charleston, S.C., where he turned north to New England. He will head back West through New York State.
Young and Sleepe camped their way across the country, selling picture postcards of their expedition to buy food. They weren't always lucky. The two went four days through the New Mexican desert without eating. "I drank a lot of water," Young says.
Equipment breakdowns plagued the journey, but Young and Sleepe were able to make the trip without any serious delays. The bicycle lost 12 of its 15 gears and Young said "Trying to find bike gears in the middle of the desert is like finding a small pin in a stack of hay." He was forced at times to make his own parts for the vehicle.
He took pictures all along the route but remembers angrily that his camera broke while he was snapping the Apache Devil Dance in Arizona. The dance is done once in a century.
He is heading west to visit Racine, Wis., where he used to own a tavern. Friends in Racine have been following his trip by the newspaper clippings Young has sent to them.
Young has made a career of proving his doctor wrong. Last year he crossed the United States on his bicycle. Next year he plans another trip.