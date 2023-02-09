Eagle Archives, Feb. 9, 1952: Interlaken history traced from the days of Curtisville

STOCKBRIDGE — About 65 attended the Interlaken night program Wednesday evening in the historical room of the public library. It proved so successful that Mrs. Graham D. Wilcox Sr., curator of the historical room, is planning a similar event for Glendale in the spring.
Among the speakers were many residents of Interlaken or persons whose family roots were there. Mrs. Tracy Ambler of Lee read an article written by her father, Carl Wurtzbach, in 1902, entitled, "The Passing of Curtisville," which tells the story of the Curtis family and laments the change of the name to Interlaken. Mrs. Earl Kibbe of Pittsfield showed pictures of the family of her great-grandfather, Ocran Curtis, whose son, William Otis Curtis, was founder of the Curtis Hotel in Lenox.
Mrs. John Cooney told of the Echo Lake Pavilion, built just over the bridge and at the grove near the lake by Dr. John M. Burghardt. In 1883 or 1885, she said, the inn was added. Sunday school picnics and family reunions were often held there. Across the lake were the sulphur springs. Water was bottled and kept cool at the inn for selling. A spoon was tarnished in the water to prove the sulphur content, she said. The buildings went when the Stockbridge Water Company took over Echo Lake. Mrs. Cooney also told the group how her grandfather conducted a grist mill, sawmill and cider mill in 1837, all housed in one building. The grist mill ground corn and rye, the sawmill cut lumber and the cider mill was popular she said, both for the cider and the jelly made there from boiled cider.
Hugh Barnes traced briefly the history of the Congregational Church in Interlaken which started with 62 members in 1824. He also told of the changing of the town's name from Curtisville to Interlaken.
Others who gave interesting talks were William P. Uhler, Dr. Edgerton McC. Howard, Miss Ruth P. Miles of South Egremont and Mrs. Kibbe.
Mrs. Marie Wurtzbach Davis was presented a corsage of pink rosebuds as the "Old-Timer" of the evening. She told of her father, Frederick Wurtzbach, coming to Curtisville from Germany in 1866 with the first wood-pulp grinders. He was put in charge, she said, of installing and operating the grinders in the first wood-pulp mill in America.