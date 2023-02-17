Eagle Archives, Feb. 17, 1973: Town hall resident custodian in Worthington is 85 today

WORTHINGTON — It's business as usual today for Emerson J. Davis who will mark his 85th birthday with a full day's work at the Glen Grove Disposal Area.
Sprightly and incredibly fit for a man of his years, he attributes his good health to sensible living. By his own tell, he lives close to nature and has never cluttered his life with material possessions.
"Emmy," as he is known to everyone in the hilltowns, is perhaps the only man in America who actually lives in a Town Hall. For much of the past 25 years, he has made his home in Worthington's Town Hall. His bed is a pad of corrugated cardboard laid out on the big table around which the Selectmen meet; and his sheets are the white paper rolled out for public-supper tablecloths.
A resident custodian at the Town Hall is a luxury few towns could afford even at minimum wages.
It began back in the days when a woodburning furnace heated the hall and water pipes before modern plumbing was installed. Through the years, Emmy has been on hand to answer the phone, schedule the use of the hall for all manner of events, and to see that all is in readiness.
This includes setting up tables and chairs and taking them down again, as well as decorating for all occasions.
Working a seven-day week, and more than 12 hours a day, has been his way of life for as long as Emmy can remember. Besides serving his town as custodian of the Town Hall and the disposal area, he is commissioner of the North Cemetery.
It was in the spring of 1964 that he was honored as Massachusetts' "Outstanding Municipal Employee." That honor was conferred on him at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts League of Cities and Towns held that year in Framingham.
As a one-man village improvement society, Emmy has devoted many years of his life to keeping Worthington beautiful and has given from his own pocket untold sums to carry out his ideas.