Eagle Archives, June 3, 1929: Dalton's only Civil War veteran honored by church

DALTON — Charles H. Groesbeck, only surviving veteran of the War of the Rebellion in this town, was cited yesterday for a peace-time record of service which probably equals in importance his war record, good soldier though he was.
Mr. Groesbeck has just resigned as president of the board of trustees of the Methodist church after holding the office for 32 years. At the morning service yesterday, he was escorted to the front of the church by Albert L. Allen at the request of the pastor, the Rev. William T. Wees, who told of his excellent record and presented him with a bouquet of American Beauty roses as a token of the esteem and appreciation of his fellow parishioners.
Mr. Groesbeck became a member of the church in 1876, and was elected a trustee on April 23, 1883. On May 27, 1897, during the pastorate of the Rev. C. F. Wilcox, he was elected president of the board, continuing in the office until his resignation a few days ago. He was superintendent of the Sunday school for a period of 17 years. He has always been very regular in his attendance at church service, seldom missing a Sunday.
Born at Lee on July 12, 1846, he was under military age when the Civil War broke out. After two attempts to enlist, he was finally accepted at Lee at the age of 16, on Jan. 4, 1863, in the First Massachusetts cavalry, first division, second brigade. He served all through the war. He took part in the Battle of the Wilderness under Grant and Sheridan, was in the Richmond raid, and was with Sheridan in his ride down the Shenandoah Valley. He was escort of both Major-General Crook and Major Gregg. He was in the battle of Five Forks and was present at Lee's surrender. He took part in the grand review of the army of the Potomac at Washington, where he received his honorable discharge. He dislikes to talk of his war experiences, and, in fact, is not given to talking in the first person on any subject.
Mr. Groesbeck was a member of the Beauford post, G.A.R., at Lee. When he came to Dalton 54 years ago, he became a charter member of the Hancock post of Dalton. He is the only surviving member of the Hancock post since the recent death of Samuel L. Caesar. He was employed for many years in the Crane mills, retiring several years ago.