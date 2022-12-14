<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
From the Dec. 14, 1967 Eagle

Eagle Archives, Dec. 14, 1967: For Glendons, town office is a custom

DALTON — When Selectman William J. Glendon steps down in February from his nine-year tenure as a Dalton Selectman, he will end a 21-year-skein which always had a member of the Glendon family on the board.

Glendon was elected to his first term in 1959, succeeding his late brother, Martin F., who retired that year after four consecutive three-year terms.

Since that time, he has followed the vote-getting ways of his popular brother. He chalked up a 771-109 victory in his last contest, against contractor Robert L. Betit in 1965.

The 58-year-old assistant supervisor at Crane & Co.'s Pioneer Mill has a simple explanation for the decision he arrived at yesterday.

"I want to leave office before I start to get tired of it," he says, adding that "it would be a terrible way to end nine enjoyable years" if the job started to wear thin.

While not wanting "to scare anybody away," he cautioned whoever succeeds him that the Selectmen's responsibilities "are going to demand a lot more time than the extra nights and days we put in now."

Pointing to the multiplying governmental needs of today's expanding populations, and to a running tide of state and federal legislation designed to meet them — he predicted the eventual replacement of the Selectmen system of government here with that of a town manager.

"Maybe in five or ten years" was the qualifier.

In his own nine years in office, he pointed out, Dalton has grown from a population of 5,400 to about 7,500.

Shifting from the future tense to the present, he said last night that he "could not go out of office without expressing my gratitude to the town employees and unpaid members of town committees who have given Dalton the spirit it has."

Besides his time as a Selectmen, Glendon served on the Sewer Commission that started the interceptor into the ground and was president for a year of the now defunct Dalton PTA.

Glendon is more commonly known by his sobriquet, "Mickey," than by his given name. He has been Mickey since his days as the shrewd and snarling quarterback of the Dalton High football teams of 1924-27 that upended Pittsfield and Springfield's Cathedral highs with some regularity.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

