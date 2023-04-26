Eagle Archives, April 26, 1963: Local boy interviews Pierre

Pierre Salinger, J.F.K.’s chief press agent, is “very warm, the type of guy who would make the best kind of press secretary.”
So says David Glodt, who should know, since he interviewed Lucky Pierre last week in Washington — in fact, in the very White House.
The interview was briefly interrupted by the President himself, by phone.
Of course, hundreds of newsmen have interviewed Salinger. But very few 16-year-old newshawks have, for that is David’s age — he’s in the ninth grade at South Junior High School. He’s been a professional radio newsgatherer for the last three years.
David was down in the capital on behalf of his own company — Press and Radio Associated. He formed this outfit, which sells tape-recorded news and feature coverage, with Mounford Euston, a Pittsfield youth who is now a freshman at Syracuse University.
A few weeks ago, David decided to cover the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington. He sent out about 30 or 40 telegrams to radio stations all over the country. Five stations bought the idea, stations in such places as Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Tennessee. So David and an assistant, a student at Springfield College, headed for D.C.
While they were there, they decided they might as well take in a White House briefing. Salinger holds two or three a day. After the briefing, David asked the press secretary if he could interview him, and they went into Salinger’s office.
“How about these 50-mile hikes,” David asked the rotund Pierre, “are you luke-warm?”
Salinger: “I’m not luke-warm. I’m against them.”
David: “How about news-management.”
Salinger: “That’s something editors do.”
At this point, David recalls, the phone rang. It was the boss, and Salinger ran out of the office, to return in five minutes. He has two or three conferences with the President every day, according to David.
What, David asked, is your typical day.
Trying to make a dent in the thousands of letters I get, Salinger replied.
Salinger had cartoons hanging up all over the office. His favorite, he told the boys, was one by Herblock, cartoonist for The Eagle and the Washington Post, that shows Salinger tightening his belt with Kennedy looking on.
David says he doesn’t intend to sell the tape of his Salinger interview. He just made it for himself.