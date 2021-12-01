For those who may have been worried about it, we take great pleasure in reporting that Shirley Temple, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Buck Rogers, and the Dionne Quintuplets are holding their own.
A survey of Pittsfield's toy departments, piled high with material for Santa Claus, reveals that there have been no major changes in the tastes of America's youth as interpreted by those who have to satisfy those tastes.
The old favorites are still led by Miss Shirley, whose name is affixed to every doll accessory imaginable, with the possible exception of diapers. The Dionne quintuplets' arrival at the exciting age of two has necessitated curly black wigs to replace their china baby fuzz, but otherwise they are the same as ever, and just as popular. At the moment, they come dressed in appropriate winter outfits.
In the more masculine line of railroad trains, miniature cars and sleds, the streamlining trend has progressed. There is a convincing replica of one of the new streamlined trains, and "airflow" models feature the automobiles. The fronts of the sleds are a waterdrop curve, and the ends of the runners bend up and back into the upper part of the sled.
Despite the streamlining trend, it is comforting to hear that our children may know what a horse looks like. They tell us that stuffed, wooden and metal horses are "coming back." Hobbyhorses, so far as we could see, look pretty much like they always have. Houses, though, are following the trend. Dollhouses are still extremely popular, which would seem to imply that the maternal instinct is not dead, but you will find many of those square jobs said to be indicative of the future.
Generally speaking, local merchants are following the national trend away from the military. Of course, they have to keep a few tanks and cannon and lead soldiers on hand, because people come in and ask for them, but "plugging" this type of plaything has gone. If you're just looking around trying to get ideas, there probably isn't a firm in the city whose sales forces will suggest warlike toys.