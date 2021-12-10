Charles L. Winchell is a man of 75 who retired two years ago, stayed retired about four months and went back to work.
He’s an avid stamp collector, a married man of 48 years’ experience, the father of five children, grandfather of 17, and great-grandfather of one.
Several times he’s taken his family on auto safaris to the West Coast so they could see the country.
He has more spirit and interest in life than most people half his age.
Mr. Winchell has been blind since the age of 6. He lives with his wife, the former Lorena LaTour of Becket, at 17 Kent Ave. He is a native of Richmond.
In their apartment he still works enthusiastically at his life-long job, caning chairs. He’s taught Mrs. Winchell the art, and she works along with him.
Left blind by a childhood attack of scarlet fever, Mr. Winchell entered the Perkins School for the Blind, then in Boston, in 1902, where he learned his trade.
Coming back to Pittsfield in 1906, he started the Workshop for the Blind, which still flourishes.
He was foreman and taught there for a while, then started his own shop. From time to time, he goes back to work for the Workshop.
He also owned a general store in Hinsdale, which he operated with the assistance of his wife.
Mr. Winchell approaches his work with the attitude of an artist. He can weave a variety of seats for the many antique and otherwise pieces of furniture people bring him.
In his kitchen workshop he has examples of rush seats, splint seats, cane seats and press seats, each an intricate technique, representative of an art he fears is dying out.
“I wish I could pass this on,” he says. He’d like to teach disabled people, particularly veterans, and not necessarily blind people.
“A sighted person could do this better than a blind one,” he says. Working with the rushes that go into a type of seat, he says, “A person who could see could keep these a lot straighter than I can.”
“I don’t know, honey,” his wife demurs.
Mr. Winchell loves to travel, but he can’t seem to stay away from his native Berkshires. In 1929, when his oldest son turned 16 and was able to get a driver’s license, he packed the family into an auto and they hit the road.
They settled for awhile in San Diego, Calif., but before long Mr. Winchell got homesick. In 1956, when he decided to retire, he went back to San Diego, where two daughters and a brother are now living.
“I was back here in 1957,” he says. I couldn’t retire. Anybody who thinks they are going to retire and be happy is crazy. You’d have to be a lazy man.”
This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.