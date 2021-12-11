It takes two to tango and four to make a square and Mrs. Sal Minneci found that more than four squares can be too much for one person to handle. Square dancing is becoming so popular with the young people of Pittsfield that Mrs. Minneci has had to call on parents to help with her classes, and the Berkshire Square Dance Association, to assist in starting new classes.
Square dancing was as dead as a dodo during the early ‘20s. Henry Ford made a vain attempt to revive the old-time dances 30 years ago, when he published a book, “Good Morning,” a collection of the old dances, and sponsored many old-time fiddlers’ contests. It wasn’t until World War II, when the USO found square dancing a good mixer and an easy way to entertain the servicemen, that the square dance became popular again.
Mrs. Minneci’s interest in square dancing goes back to the days when, as 14-year-old Mary L. France, she played the piano in a small orchestra in her home town of Salamanca, N.Y. The orchestra played for both round and square dancing and Mary was fascinated by the beauty and rhythm of the old-time dances. Sal Minneci played the saxophone in the same orchestra.
Sal went away to Bliss Electrical School, Washington, D.C., and Mary to Buffalo Normal School. Not until 1927, when Mr. Minneci was working at the Pittsfield GE as an engineer, and Miss France was teaching school in Great Valley, N.Y., that they were married and came to Pittsfield. In 1941, when the Pittsfield Quadrille Club was organized and Mr. Minneci elected president, he became interested in square dancing.
Mrs. Minneci has taught nearly 300 Pittsfield youngsters to “square.” Ten years ago, when her own son and daughter were teenagers, she started teaching in the cellar of her home at East Acres. There has never been a charge for lessons. Last year, when classes became so large it became necessary to hold some sessions at the YMCA, a small charge was levied to help pay expenses and buy new records.
The numerous do-si-do and swing your partner sessions in the cellar made it necessary to replace the linoleum every year, until the Minnecis bought tile. A local contractor, with no children in her classes but a knowledge of Mrs. Minneci’s work with the youngsters, offered to supply the cement and lay the tile. The parents of the young dancers, hearing of the project, rallied around to help. “More parents showed up than there was room to put them,” Mrs. Minneci says.