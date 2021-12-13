WILLIAMSTOWN — This town’s “House of Spirits” has been restored to its clean original Colonial lines by Henry N. Flynt Jr., son of the man celebrated for his work on restoration of Colonial architecture in Old Deerfield.
The “House of Spirits” tab is the apt invention of the late Judge John R. Bulkley of Williamstown, who evidently was not loath to the manufacture of puns.
The reference is to two separate eras in the history of the 188-year-old house. Through a study of local histories, Mr. Flynt has established that the house was built about 1764 opposite the spot where West College was constructed in 1790.
It moved in 1802 to its present location on South Street, now just a niblick shot away from the Taconic Country Club clubhouse. It took eight span of oxen to move the building.
Williams College students soon started using the house for Saturday night prayer meetings. These meetings in 1806 resulted in the foundation of a missionary movement that is in existence today known as the American Board of Foreign Missions.
The other part of the “spirit” pun is based on the reign of Fitzgerald the elder. According to a Williamstown historian, Mr. Fitzgerald ran a “rum hole” in the house to cater to thirsty students and natives.
This was evidently during an era when the sale of liquor was illegal in Williamstown. The same historian said John the younger often recounted the episodes when his father would receive warning of an impending raid by the local police, and order his son to carry the jugs across the road and bury them until the all-clear was sounded.
The original builder was William Hosford. Next occupants were Obadiah and Mehitable Bardwell. Bardwell progeny occupied the house for the next two generations and then it was purchased by an Irishman, John Fitzgerald, about 1870. He passed it on to his son, John Jr., who died in 1950. The Flynts, father and son, bought it from Fitzgerald heirs.