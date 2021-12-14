Seventy-seven years of barbering, dating back to the "outline" haircut and public bath, are involved in announcement today that the Sheraton Barbershop has been sold by William A. Pomeroy to Dominick G. and Frank G. Stracuzzi.
No sale price was mentioned. The new proprietors, both born in Pittsfield, have taken over and Mr. Pomeroy, now 64, will finish up Saturday. The Stracuzzis will continue to run Dom's Six-Chair Barbershop at 19 North Street until further notice.
Dominick, 37, of 9 Elizabeth Street, has been a barber for 23 years since he was 14. "My first barbering job was lather boy when I was 11. Before they had the apprentice system, we used to learn the trade by getting the barber ready, put a towel around him, lather him up or even give him a neck shave."
Dom's experience includes several shops on Eagle and North Streets before a 1933-1939 trick at the Sheraton. Then he worked in Lenox or five years, the old Liggett Building for two years and has been in his present shop on North Street for five years. He is married to the former Stella Lochowicz of Amesbury.
Frank, 27, of 76 Second Street, has been barbering since 1947. He was a staff sergeant in the Air Force in World War II with 37 months service. He got out on Jan. 16, 1946, and worked in Boston for one and one-half years before joining his brother's shop. Since then he has managed the shop but Dom has owned it. The Sheraton shop will be jointly owned.
Mr. Pomeroy has been snipping hair for about 50 years, 42 of them in the West Street shop. He went to work at the Sheraton in 1908 and then purchased the business from the widow of Patrick Garvey in 1915. All his barbering has been done on West Street in three locations.
The veteran barber started his career at Frank Brothers, near the depot in 1900. "Then I worked two years in the Burbank Hotel Barbershop just opposite the depot, where the park is now. When the depot was enlarged they tore the hotel down. The hotel and a string of stores extended from the present grassy plot over to New West Street. I stayed there until 1908 when I came here to the Sheraton." Mr. Pomeroy reminisced gazing out on West Street.
"Prices were a little bit different. A haircut was 25 cents and shaves were 10 cents. A neck shave cost only 5 cents with an outline haircut done for 10 cents.
"You probably don't remember the outline cuts. Those were the days when almost everyone had a round haircut. All we had to do was cut the hair round at the back. Haircuts didn't taper the way they do now.
"Another funny thing about the old shop, the one in the Burbank Hotel, was the public bath. Our regular customers would come in once a month and for 25 cents take a bath, whether they needed it or not."