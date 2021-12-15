Declaring the governor’s ban on unnecessary Sunday driving has placed him in competition with the churches, Gregory Makaroff, the original and resourceful proprietor of the Brodie Mountain Ski Trails in Lanesboro, is seeking the services of a “hard-boiled” minister or priest to conduct worship in the snow.
Makaroff said the governor’s ban carried an exception for attendance at religious worship “where other transportation is not available.” This would apply to his location in northern Lanesboro, abutting on the New Ashford line.
He said it is his intention to stop the ski tow for a short period of prayer for the Lord’s divine guidance. Makaroff himself has not been a church attendant for 15 years and will welcome a worship service at his place, he said. There will be no collection at this proposed service. He will make a contribution from his own pocket.
Last Sunday, the first effective day of the governor’s ban, only 12 persons skied on “perfect” snow at his Brodie development, Makaroff said. Most of those were from Connecticut, and they were afraid of arrest while driving back to the Connecticut line, as told to him. Makaroff had to pay $10 for labor to clear snow from his parking field, and he did not take in that much. The tow was not running, but he will operate it himself next Sunday. It is his plan to stop at an appointed hour to permit the unique worship which he proposes. By worshiping at his place, people may also enjoy healthful sport and wholesome communion with nature — all on one motor trip, he points out.
Makaroff volunteered he doesn’t like the official attitude that we are licked for fuel. People are “too sissy” about heating, anyhow. Hundreds of cords of stove wood are rotting on his place alone for lack of a demand. We shall certainly be licked if we lose our spirit and don’t do anything about helping ourselves, he said.
Makaroff, a disabled veteran of World War I, has done nearly all the tremendous work necessary to clear his ski trails of trees, some up to 18 inches in diameter. He came from Siberia, where the temperature frequently is 55 degrees below zero. There isn’t much wood, but people cut brush and whatever is available to burn for heating. “We kept warm,” he testified.