An industry, which has operated quietly in Pittsfield for the past 50 years, is just as quietly moving out. Its exodus, the plant foreman says, is the result of a real estate development which slowly worked its way up to the area of the plant and then began complaining of smoke nuisances.
The industry is the New England Carbon Works Inc., manufacturers of high grade charcoal. It has been located at 170 Cole Ave. At the most, it has hired six employees, but few of them have been full time. It was started more than 50 years ago by Albert I. Preston and was operated over the years as the Atlanta Carbon Works Inc. After Mr. Preston died it was operated by his widow, Mrs. Marie Preston, and three years ago her estate sold out to William Dixon Inc. of Newark, N.J., which has operated the local establishment as a subsidiary.
The firm has constructed a new cement block building, 38 by 75 feet, Route 20, Hancock, as it ascends the eastern slope of Lebanon Mountain, which is expected to be in operation by the first of the year. It was built by Charles Evans, foreman of the plant, who has worked in the charcoal factory 47 years. He says he built most of the Cole Avenue plant, which is being abandoned.
Mr. Evans says the move was prompted by "trouble with the neighbors."
The trouble started almost two years ago when a number of owners of newly built homes on outer Cole Avenue and Velma Avenue, a new development off Gamwell Avenue, complained about a "health hazard" and a smoke nuisance. They also complained about rats, a complaint that never was substantiated by health authorities who made an inspection.
According to correspondence in Mayor Lake's file, Samuel Dixon of Newark, president of the firm which owns the local plant, says considerable was spent in minimizing the smoke nuisance but he was of the opinion that no amount of expenditure would satisfy the complaining neighbors. After more than a year of correspondence, he finally said in June that the Cole Avenue plant would be progressively dismantled and a move to another location would be made. Mayor Lake made a plea that the industry be retained in Pittsfield. Local sites were looked at, but the Lebanon Mountain property finally was acquired.
The carbon works has an international clientele. The charcoal it turns out is sought by diamond cutters and photo-engravers, among other customers. Only basswood is used in the four kilns of the plant.