You can play alto and baritone, double on the clarinet and wear a size 37 suit, but if you are not a retired General Electric Company employee you can't get into the unique Pittsfield GE Pensioners Orchestra.
Now in its third year, it is the only such organization in the GE chain and, barring a combo or two in the colonies of retired people in Florida, may have the oldest players of any band in the nation.
The average age of the 12 members of the orchestra is 69 and their average length of service in GE is 33 years. Frank W. Controy of 20 Westminster Ave. is, at 83, the senior member of the group. Christopher J. Barreca of 31 Kensington Ave. holds the GE service record — 47 years.
Although some of the group hadn't played musical instruments for as long as 25 or 30 years, others have been members of other bands all their lives.
Maurice J. McKay of 36 Cromwell Ave., 65, who retired last August after 22 years with GE, played with Army bands for seven years during and after World War I and later played with two nationally known circuses — Ringling Brothers and Sells Floto. Mr. McKay plays the tuba in the pensioners' orchestra.
"I learned how to play it in the Army," said Mr. McKay. "I started out trying to learn the clarinet, but they told me that I'd never make a clarinet player as long as I lived, so I learned the tuba."
The pensioners' band was organized three years ago when John J. Callaghan, an Irishman born in England, retired after 20 years with GE. Mr. Callaghan plays the trombone. For many years he has been a member of the Eagles Band and is a member of the Musicians Union.
"We started off with only four players, and now we have 12," said Mr. Callaghan. "We're looking for more trumpets, clarinets and violins."
The pensioners' orchestra, catering to the desires of club members plays mostly the old-time waltzes, fox trots and marches. How about rock and roll?
"We don't touch that," said Mr. Callaghan. "We like good music. I don't care for rock and roll and I don't think the rest do. It gives me a headache."
The youngest member of the band is the leader, Arnold J. Obreza of Dalton, 62, who retired three months ago. A pianist, Mr. Obreza and several other members of the band played in May's Orchestra in Pittsfield during their salad days.