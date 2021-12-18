DALTON — The Tully Block, dating from a time when Depot Street was the center of town, was leveled in operations yesterday and today.
The three-story building was purchased this year by the town for $2,500 from the Williamstown Savings Bank, which had taken it in foreclosure proceedings. Farrell & Gregory have the contract for demolishing the structure which provided little that was salvageable. The plywood veneer on the walls of the lower floor restaurant was removed, and some copper tubing was taken away.
The building appears on an old map in the Town Hall dated 1894, and at that time it contained a drug store, bakery and variety store owned by the late Harry F. Shaw. The late Postmaster Richard F. Pender, who was born 90 years ago, worked as a boy of 15 in the Shaw store and later in 1912 he bought the building and opened a grocery.
The late William Tully owned the store from 1922 until 1936, and after that time its history is varied. The building has always had apartments upstairs. The last occupant operated a restaurant for a short time.
Whether Mr. Shaw purchased or built the building is unclear. Throughout the 1890s the names of nearly everyone appeared in the annual town report in one connection or another. Mr. Shaw’s name appears for the first time in the report of 1893, and there he is listed several times for having received wages for work performed on bridges, sidewalks and other public works.
The block was probably built in the early 1890s, and if so, it was part of a five-year period unmatched in town for public construction. In that brief period from 1890 to 1895, the people built a new high school, formerly on South Carson Avenue; Center School on Route 9; Old Craneville School, Main Street; former Baptist Church on the corner of Carson Avenue and First Street; Methodist Church; Grace Episcopal Church; and the Town Hall.
It was in modern times, the 1950s, that similar effort saw a substantial enlargement of the building which is now the Junior High School, a new Craneville School, a new St. Agnes’ Church and school, a sewage plant and system, and a new fire station.
Electric streetlights came in 1896, and Main Street was lighted with them for the first time on Christmas Day of that year.