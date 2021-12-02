CHESHIRE — Few persons today would try to establish a new business without capital and a possible angel in the wings, particularly if that business were dairy farming.
But Fred S. Balawender didn’t read the rule book. He simply loves the work. At 20, he is owner of his own herd of cows and young stock which he hopes in coming years to build to larger size.
He is a lad who started with one calf and a sense of dedication and who puts in from 14 to 16 hours a day working for himself and a longtime friend who is largely responsible for his interest in farming and his start in the business.
For his work in 4-H dairy programs in the past eight years, Fred Balawender has been selected by the Massachusetts 4-H organization to attend, with two other Bay State youths, the National 4-H Dairy Conference in Chicago tomorrow through Saturday.
“It is no special honor,” says County 4-H Club Agent Robert Hall. “Fred was picked for his achievements in dairy work and because he is definitely interested in entering the dairying business.
“He is the type of boy,” adds Hall, “That we should send to the conference.”
Unlike the National 4-H Club Congress underway now in Chicago, the dairy conference is an educational meeting devoid of the trapping of banquets, prizes and entertainment.
Balawender might have been selected to attend the club congress except that he is ineligible because of having attended college. He completed a year’s course at the University of Massachusetts in 1962 and studied farm management at the University of Wisconsin last year. A classmate was Lawrence Rotti of Pittsfield.
While he is away, his brother, Robert, 13, and a neighbor, Everett L. Martin Jr., owner of a 100-cow dairy, will do his chores.
Balawender said he became interested in farming eight years ago when he started going up the road to Martin’s farm to feed calves. At the end of the first year, Martin gave him a calf.
He still has her. She is the foundation cow of his present herd of 20 milkers and 21 young stock. It was a rabbit story. “She had a calf, then she had another,” Balawender said. “Then they had calves and, well …”