Maybe it will be a happy holiday season for Jimmy Crennan of 6 Weller Avenue, but it won’t be an easy one. The 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. James C. Crennan has so many cartoon deadlines to meet for Pittsfield High School publications that most of his spare time will be spent thinking up or drawing figures and scenes for the school session beginning Jan. 5.
A shy, rather bashful fellow, Jimmy has been cartooning “as long as I can remember.” It wasn’t a case of someone giving him a paint set when he was umpteen months old. He simply took naturally to drawing and has been doing that ever since, because “it came natural.”
As cochairman of the program committee for the operetta his class will present next month, Jimmy must have a cover ready early next month. And as exchange editor and head of the art department for the Student’s Pen, he is supposed to work up some ideas for their next issue. Then he can’t forget his January calendar.
The monthly calendar of high school events (an idea he began back in September) is a large cardboard tacked up in the main corridor. For this month he took a Christmas theme with green lettering edged in red. The lectures, junior class elections and basketball games all were announced by some figure or symbol, with the last few days X’d out for vacation time. Last month, when football ruled, Jim drew two pictures of James Pechewelys and Francis (Duke) Mancari, jogging along in football togs. In October, he used the theme of a squirrel on a branch, with falling leaves as a backdrop. While September was pretty well generalized because it was the beginning of school and the beginning of an idea which developed as he went along.
Those who read the Pen regularly will recall the initials “J.C.” under catchy drawings. The December issue especially has an attractive two-page spread of the manger scene, a clever scene of children caroling, and an unusual method of displaying the circular pictures in Who’s Who, as Christmas balls hanging from evergreen branches. Then again, Jim does extra work, such as the football display prepared by the retail sales class to publicize the sale of tickets for their recent booster football game. Jim drew the football field and the ballplayers at each end.
Only formal experience Jim had was a couple years at the Boys’ Club art classes under the direction of the late Martin E. Hoy. But he attended these “on and off” preferring to work alone. He won a Poppy Day poster contest back in the eighth grade (the only contest he ever entered, because he’s self-conscious about his work). His plans for the future “are pretty hazy,” but he’d “like to get some sort of cartoon work in Pittsfield.” Whether he does or not he will continue to draw, “even if it’s only for amusement.”