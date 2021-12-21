Of the thousand people in Pittsfield who are water witches or dowsers, having the ability to locate water with a forked stick, James Crawford Dowell, General Electric Company engineer, is one of the half dozen, more or less, who are aware of their powers.
Dowell, who has known of his abilities in water witching for a decade or more, points out that a possible one out of every fifty people are dowsers. But — most of them never find this out.
As to doubters, and there are many who suspect the divining rod's powers, Dowell laughs them off. He learned the art of the divining rod many years ago on his parents' farm in Missouri. A man hired by his father came to the farm one summer to find a site for a well (which he did successfully, it might be added) and while he was working, Dowell picked up one of the diviner's forked sticks and tried his luck. The rod worked.
Since that day, the local engineer, who is affiliated with the power transformer engineering section of the GE, has made varieties of experiments. He has even looked up a few other people in Berkshire County who are dowsers like himself, and checked his findings against theirs. As a result he has certain theories about the divining rod that don't leave him any room for doubt. He knows that "the consarned thing works."
A willing prover of his theories, Dowell has many times demonstrated the rod's workings for groups of his friends — scientific and otherwise. He has only to take a forked stick, of almost any kind of wood, hold it by the two branches, prong upward, and walk with it held firmly this way across a field. When water lies beneath the ground the prong of the stick will move slowly forward and downward until it points definitely and undeniably at the spot where water exists. Of course, as Dowell points out, there's really but one way to prove the stick's accuracy, and that's to dig a well. He hasn't yet found many persons willing to dig a well just to double-check his findings.