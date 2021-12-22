LENOX — A gift to the President traditionally represents the finest product of the donor's locality.
In keeping with this tradition, C. D. Jackson, Lenox summer resident and former presidential adviser, sent Mr. and Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower a special hamper of Mahkeenac Farm maple products.
Other members of the President's official family will receive boxes of maple sugar and cans of syrup produced from the West Street farm of Mr. and Mrs. John H. P. Gould. These include Sherman Adams, former governor of New Hampshire, and Dr. Gabriel Hauge, both advisers to the Chief Executive. Another top official to find the Lenox product in his stocking will be Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., U.S. representative at the U.N.
Tapped from local maple trees, the sap was collected this year in 2,360 buckets, which in turn yielded 986 gallons of syrup, according to Mr. Gould, who manages the operation together with his son-in-law, Anthony R. Briggs.
Radiating out from the Mahkeenac Farm, the wicker hampers and baskets filled with the Berkshire product, go to the four quarters of the world. Starting in November, the list this year included some 1,100 parcel post deliveries to such countries as England, Ireland and Scotland, also France, Germany, Austria, Holland, Spain, and Italy. In Africa, Egypt was the main country, while in Asia shipments went to Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Latin American countries included Mexico, the Bahamas and the West Indies.
A special order to the Russian-born, American two-piano team, Vronsky and Babin, now living in New Mexico, called for the phonetic spelling in Russian of "Merry Christmas and Love."
Last year, Mr. Gould recalled, a retired British Admiral, Sir Eric Fullerton, who had received the Christma maple sugar basket, wrote back that he was not familiar with the flavor, but he found the sugar "a most agreeable enough medicine."
A puzzler to the Goulds was an order from a Southern colonel for four half gallons of syrup. He added a note asking that his wife not be informed since he liked to use it for his old fashioned cocktails. What caused the wonderment was how one man could use up that much syrup in the three or four months the syrup lasts.