LEE — More than the normal amount of emotion and nostalgia will surround the retirement of William B. Hayden, machine shop foreman at the Schweitzer paper mills here. At the end of this month, Mr. Hayden will leave a company he has served for nearly 52 years.
But, more significantly, Mr. Hayden's retirement points up the longstanding link between the Hayden family and what is now part of the Schweitzer division of Kimberly-Clark Corp., but was formerly the Smith Paper Co. Mr. Hayden's father, Thomas H., was also employed for 52 years at the Smith Paper Co. mills. The elder Hayden came to work at the mills here in 1860 and retired as machine shop foreman in 1912, a year after his son, Bill, joined the company.
The Hayden family can boast to nearly 250 years' service in the mills. Father worked for 52 years, son Robert, 50; son, Frank, 46; Bill, 51 plus; Bill's nephew, 37, and Bill's son, Edward, recently joined Schweitzer. Also according to Mr. Hayden, his brother, Joseph, was chauffeur for Willard Smith decades ago and Jack learned his trade with the company and then left.
When the oldest Hayden retired as foreman, sons Robert and Frank shared that post for a number of years. Finally the youngster in the family of 11 children, Bill was named shop foreman.
The company's operations and its personnel have changed enormously through the years., Mr. Hayden says, but his home away from home for half a century, the machine shop, is not unlike it was when Father ran the show. Mr. Hayden remembers what original pieces of equipment remain, where they were located when he first saw them early in this century and in that year which new machines were purchased. His ability to catalogue every scrap of wood and steel in the shop is uncanny.
His first contact with the shop was as early as 1898. He was born in '93 and as a small boy he used to come to the shop to visit his father and work one of the lathes. In fact, the particular lathe he used remains, as does the stool he sat on. One reason his early recollections of the lathe and stool are so vivid is that one day while turning a piece, the bat-like wood flew against his stomach, knocked him off the stool and sent him scurrying home.
Mr. Hayden was paid a handsome $1 a day for a six-day week when he came to work in 1911. There remains an old buckskin covered ledger which records the $6 he was paid for his initial week's work.