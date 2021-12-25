CHESHIRE — As a youngster, Andy Kachel, 21, went from foster home to foster home, spending several years in residential treatment at the Stetson School in Barre. His future looked bleak.
In 1982, he became the foster child of Howard and Margaret “Peggy” Richardson, who have taken care of nearly 100 youngsters, most of them teenagers, over the past 16 years. Now Kachel has his own apartment in Cheshire and works in the kitchen of the Country Charm Restaurant, preparing food and running errands.
Last February, he joined the Cheshire Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter. He has made many friends and is happy, he said.
Kachel attributes his success to the Richardsons. Their caring and patience enabled him to graduate from Hoosac Valley High School in 1985 despite a reading problem, he said. After graduation, he attended a six-month cooking program at Pittsfield High School.
Joining the Richardsons, who have seven children of their own and had several other foster children in residence, was scary at first because Kachel wasn’t used to living in a family, he said.
But under the Richardsons’ care, he grew to love it. “They became like they were my own family,” he said.
Kachel isn’t the only foster child who has become a member of the Richardson family. One foster son, Kevin Tibbetts, married one of the Richardsons’ daughters, while a foster daughter married one of their nephews. Most of the other former foster children come back for visits.
At times, the Richardsons’ 16-room home gets small, they said. Right now, they have six foster children, all 13 or 14 years old, plus their youngest son, Rory, 16. Sometimes the number of youngsters grows because the Richardsons also provide emergency foster care for the state Department of Social Services.
The family’s involvement with foster care started 16 years ago with one of their sons. “Our second son, Bruce, was the one who always brought in puppies and kittens and such until he was 16,” Howard Richardson said. “Then he brought home a young man who was a social services foster child.”
The DSS asked the Richardsons if they would keep the youngster. From there things snowballed. “With seven kids of your own, it was easy to take in another one or two,” Howard Richardson said. “It just seems natural,” his wife said. “It seems that that’s what we were meant to do. It’s great fun. It’s absolutely never boring.”
But at times, taking care of the youngsters is very stressful. The teens come from a wide range of troubled backgrounds and often have not been taught skills people take for granted, she said.
“There are times when your patience is sorely tried,” Margaret Richardson said. “But then we had the same problem with our birth children. There are three things I pray for every day: wisdom, patience and understanding.”
The extra housework is not easy, but it’s manageable, Margaret Richardson said. All the children have their chores, through which they earn pocket money. Their financial upkeep has become easier because reimbursement from the state has finally reached what the Richardsons consider a realistic level.
But the Richardsons still reach into their own pockets to provide extras, which they say they do gladly, because they love the children.
There are times when things are difficult, but, Margaret Richardson says, “None of the children have ever given us reason for any regrets. At Christmastime, you feel really rewarded. There are so many young people around enjoying themselves.”
But the most rewarding thing is seeing their charges become successful in their lives, the Richardsons said. Some have gone on to college or the military, others have married, adding more grandchildren to the Richardsons’ own 12.
That suits the Richardsons just fine, they said, because it will fill their house to overflowing today, with 24 celebrants expected.