Eagle Archives, Dec. 26, 1930: The Eagle's Santa Claus fund spreads good cheer

Christmas of 1930 has passed into history, but its memory lingers in the happiness of hundreds of children. Never before in the history of the city have charitable organizations distributed as many toys as they did this year. These toys were made possible by the readers of The Eagle who gave generously to the Santa Claus fund.
That the gifts were appreciated is attested by the letters of acknowledgement and personal calls which have been directed to the office of Associated Charities, clearing house for the fund. Here is a typical letter:
“Your lovely gifts pleased us very much. I received the splendid typewriter, so the family elected me to thank you for their lovely games, watches, dolls and candy. Mother says that now we have no alibies for not getting home on time. Hope you had as happy a Christmas we enjoyed.”
Santa Claus worked until late Wednesday night making the rounds of the city to see that all the kiddies who were promised toys received them. One truckman was busy from morning until night carrying away from Santa’s office the Christmas bags which Mrs. Southard and her associates had worked almost incessantly day times since Monday to fill. Their work was interrupted by telephone calls bringing messages of appeal and several last-minute requests for toys were filled.
Santa Claus’ secretary’s report was completed this morning. The final contributor to the fund was Alderman John F. Callan. He sent in $5 bringing the final total up to $2,355.05. The goal was $2,000 and thus was oversubscribed by $355.05. The Eagle again thanks all who gave to the fund. While it was impossible to maintain an accurate check on the number of persons who sent donations because many gave as members of clubs and organizations, it is estimated that the total would reach into the thousands. The success of the fund, like that of the Community Chest, was a splendid example of community enterprise and cooperation. Every one who gave of their money and time is to be congratulated.