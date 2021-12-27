If ever a man lived up to his name, it was Napoleon A. Campbell, retired managing director of the Wendell Hotel, who died Christmas Day at 87, and who was buried today.
Mr. Campbell had more or less disappeared from public view over the last 20 years — he retired in 1944 — but he made a deep imprint on Pittsfield during the years he guided the destinies of the hotel, starting in 1922.
He was a tiny man who wielded a lot of authority. As one old-timer put it, “He’d order people out of the hotel if they didn’t behave,” and big or little, they went.
Another person remembered well the time the American Legion had a convention in the hotel. “They raised Cain with the hotel,” this informant, a Legionnaire himself, recalls. “The way they carried on wasn’t the way he thought gentlemen should deport themselves.”
The Legionnaires, it was made clear, were properly told off.
“He ran a tight ship,” another person said.
He had a habit of slapping his wrist, and when he did this, bellboys appeared post-haste out of nowhere.
“Someone once criticized the food at the Rotary Club,” another person recalled. “Nappy kicked him out of the hotel and then confirmed it by letter.”
Nevertheless, employees remember him as a kind man, charitable, always sending delicacies to sick people.
His small stature made Campbell the butt of many jokes, but the perpetrators usually found that he had topped them.
“A very lively businessman — an autocrat — a little dynamo” — these are some of the characterizations of Mr. Campbell.
He was born in Highgate, Vt., and graduated from Keene (N.H.) Business College. According to recollection, he started out as a shoeshine boy, worked up to bellboy, and held administrative positions in Greenfield and Northampton hotels before coming to the Wendell as manager. Twenty-two years later, he was controlling owner, and got a reported price of $550,000 when the Sheraton chain took over the hotel.
He put up many famous people in his time. Once Sinclair Lewis was brought in by his chauffeur, reportedly somewhat worse for wear. Mr. Campbell, who was known to cut people off with two drinks, apparently waived the sobriety requirement in the case of famous authors, and rolled out the red carpet. Lewis was so touched he sent him a copy of an early novel of his, “Work of Art,” about the hotel business.
Mr. Campbell will be remembered by many people of certain vintage in Pittsfield — kindly by most, but remembered by all.