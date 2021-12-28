A library of Black history and literature is in the making at the 467 North St. office of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
So far, the library boasts about 350 books, a number of Black periodicals and several records and coordinated film strips on Black history. Included in the literature are several works of and about W.E.B. Du Bois, the Black writer, composer and sociologist who was born in Great Barrington in 1868 and whose affiliation with the Communist party later in life threw his reputation into controversy.
The new bookshelves hold “The W.E.B. Du Bois Reader,” an anthology compiled by Walter Wilson of East Chatham, N.Y., the freelance writer and real-estate man who was instrumental in the establishment of the Du Bois Memorial Park in Great Barrington.
Also represented is James Weldon Johnson, the Negro author, poet, journalist, composer, who lived in Great Barrington beginning in 1922, and many contemporary Black authors.
The library is the brainchild of Floyd J. Walker, a former president of the NAACP’s Berkshire chapter. He decided it was a necessity after he had received a number of calls from youngsters searching for Black literature. With the help of General Electric Company, which gave the bookshelves, the library in the small NAACP office began to take shape. Most of the books, largely paperbacks, were donated while the Pittsfield News Company helped procure others at cost, Walker said.
Now the library is staffed by Walker from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and word of its existence is beginning to spread. This morning, Ronald Jennings of 43 1/2 Myrtle St., the president of his Pittsfield High School sophomore class, was doing some reading there. Jennings hopes to arrange a tour of the NAACP library for some of his classmates.
Walker, a 27-year veteran employee of GE who has just retired because of a heart condition, is still searching for more books and for volunteers to keep the office open afternoons. He said that Western Mass. Electric Company has contributed several hundred copies of a pamphlet about Black Americans. He added he is still looking for a record player and a movie projector.
Walker, 44, became the first Negro on the local draft board in 1969. His brother Frank is current chairman of the NAACP here.