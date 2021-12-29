LENOX — School Registers, dated 1846 to 1848 and believed to be the oldest in existence in Lenox, have been found at the Lenox High School.
The registers were discovered atop a 12-foot cabinet by Mrs. Adalene M. Lindley, secretary to the superintendent of schools, as she was dusting in the superintendent’s office recently.
Says Mrs. Lindley: “The top of the cabinet hadn’t been touched in years — and when I looked up there, I found as much dust on the registers as they are thick.”
Mrs. Lindley, who lives at 20 Cooper Parkway in Pittsfield, has been commuting to her job in Lenox for the past 12 years. She says that the registers are the only ones over 100 years old at the school. The other registers in the school files are from later periods in the 1800s.
The registers which Mrs. Lindley found were bound together in one huge, two-inch thick binder. Entries in the registers represent the Southwest, the Furnace and the North Lenox School Districts.
Historical papers at the Lenox Library indicate that the township of Lenox was divided into eight school districts in the 1840s. Other public school districts included the Center, Middle, Northwest, Village and Dunbar areas. At that time, the Lenox Academy was still a private school.
Oddly enough, the registers were discovered almost on the eve of Lenox High’s 50th anniversary of its opening, Nov. 29, 1909, and just as the Lenox Teachers Association submitted a request to the School Committee for higher salaries. Mrs. Lindley notes that “school problems in the 1840s were really not much different than they are now.”
According to entries in the 1846 registers, schoolmistresses were receiving $5, $6 and $7 per month when school was in session. Salaries for schoolmasters were $11, $12, $16, $18, and $20 per month. As of Jan. 1, 1960, Lenox school teachers with a B.A. degree will be making a minimum of $4,100 a year.
Schools were in session six days a week. Miss I. Eddy jotted down in her register that she was “visited by Mr. Cooke, 1st week, Thursday, at ten min. past four o’clock.”
Attendance sheets in the registers tallied 72 pupils for George B. Wright, 64 for John Comstock, 62 for John Clark, and 58 for H.L. Barstow. Ages of students ranged from two years, seven months old to 18 years, 10 months.
The school year in the 1840s apparently was from the first of November until about the middle of March, and then from about the first of May though August. Registers show that many pupils were absent more than they were in attendance — especially in the summer. Planting and harvesting were probably considered more important in those days than education.