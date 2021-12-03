Up in her red clapboard home on the gusty peak of Washington Mountain, Mrs. Agnes W. Johnson, Eagle correspondent for the town of Washington for 16 years, is getting discouraged.
What with one thing and another, she's having a devil's own time raising a decent number of newsy items every week for the county edition.
It seems the trend is to Becket. As Mrs. Johnson explained it, "They have two churches down there, the Catholic Church and the Federated, and of course Washington people attend those; then there is the Teen-Agers' Club where they entertain the schoolchildren; and quite a number of Washington children attend the Becket school. The Sportsmen's Club, the American Legion, the Auxiliary, the PTA and even the Grange — they're all bringing people from this town to Becket. They all come under the Becket news."
And there you are.
But that's not the worst of it: According to Mrs. Johnson, "Some of the younger generation would rather have their names in the Becket news, as they think Washington is in the sticks."
"Josephine," Ms. Johnson began to explain — "I call her Josephine because I've known her for years — that's Mrs. Ames — that's her news down in Becket. Josephine and I talked it over and Jo said if there was anything I had that belonged to Becket, I would give it to her, and she'd do the same for me."
All the Becket people call Mrs. Johnson "Agnes," and the baker greets her, "Hi, Ag." Sixty-ish, she took over the correspondent's job there 16 years ago, after the death of her father, who had been town clerk and treasurer. He had handled the news for the town since 1912, though Mrs. Johnson says she wrote most of it for him. She likes the work "when you don't get after me and scold me," but then, she says, she always did a good deal of writing and a lot of reading.
She wrote a history of the town of Washington once — that was back in 1915 — and read it at the town reunion at Corcoran's Grove. It was printed in the Springfield Republican, and recently, Chard Powers Smith, in his book "The Housatonic," gave credit to Mrs. Johnson's history as one of his information sources.
There isn't much social life for the 136 Washington families. "They have a whist club here in town," Mrs. Johnson said, "but there really isn't any entertainment. They don't visit back and forth among the families the way they used to, you know."