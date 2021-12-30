Barring an international cataclysm before tomorrow at midnight, two 17-year-old Pittsfield High School students, a boy and a girl, are the winners of the top prizes in the first annual prediction contest sponsored by The Eagle.
Outguessing 369 other contestants, including a few college presidents and authorities on world affairs, was Bruce Hainsworth, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hainsworth of 46 Stratford Avenue. The youth, a senior at the high school and editor of the Student's Pen, official school magazine, scored 11 correct answers out of a possible 12 to win the $25 offered by this newspaper as first prize.
Close to her schoolmate with a score of 10 3/4 points was Miss Louisa Daly, a member of the junior class and daughter of Mrs. Leo Daly of 108 West Housatonic Street. She will receive the $15 second prize.
Another half-point behind at 10 1/2 was Earl T. Goodnow of West Cummington, who thus became eligible for the third prize of $10.
All three of the winners are planning to try again in the 1940 contest, which will be announced in Tuesday's issue of The Eagle.
In topping the list of amateur crystal-gazers, young Mr. Hainsworth erred only in predicting that 1939 would not see a new war. He considered "everybody too scared." Though naturally tabulated as an incorrect answer, his statement contains an element of truth if one is to believe the experts' explanation for the lack of activity along the Western Front.
Mr. Hainsworth correctly guessed that the end of 1939 would see: Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin still in power; Germany in possession of Memel; Chamberlain still prime minister of Great Britain; Daladier still premier of France; Franco victorious in Spain; the official status of the Duchess of Windsor unchanged; the railroads still independent and broke; the CIO and AFL still at odds; the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds as World Series opponents; Joe Louis still world's heavyweight champion; and James Fallon still Mayor of Pittsfield.
Miss Daly predicted a war, but picked the wrong participants. She added to the weight of her other predictions, however, by foreseeing that France, though headed by Daladier, would be under a virtual dictatorship; and that the Boston Red Sox would end up in second place in the American League.
Mr. Goodnow also predicted a war, but missed out out in prophesying that Germany would make no new annexations. He expected the Yankees to oppose the Giants, a prognostication for which he received half credit.