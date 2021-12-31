An interesting experiment, dating back to December 1930, tried by the late Abraham M. Michelman, a pioneer in the small loan business in this city, worked out well and demonstrated, apparently, the inherent sense of honesty in the bulk of humanity.
This was revealed by a check up made this month by Irving S. Michelman, his son, who is now vice-president of the Federal Loan Company at 235 North Street, started by his father in 1927.
Following the great financial crash in 1929, culminating in the famous black Friday on the stock exchange, there was widespread unemployment and distress in this city, as well as elsewhere in 1930, and the city Welfare Department of which the late Albert W. Shaw was then the head, was hard put to meet all requests for aid to heads of families out of work.
The late Mr. Michelman was a friend of Mr. Shaw's and conceived the idea of aiding in the emergency. He made an offer to Mr. Shaw to make small loans of $10 to $15 each to family heads for use in pressing household necessities that December. The loans were to be without any interest charges and could be repaid as to principal, only, when work had been secured by the recipients. Between 40 and 50 such loans were made, entailing a total of about $500. Mr. Shaw gave letters of introduction to those he felt could best utilize small loans and sent the bearers to Mr. Michelman, who filed the letters in his archives after having made the loans.
The records of the Federal Loan Company show that most of them were paid back within a relatively short period, when the recipients secured work and were able to make payment.
In his check up this week, Irving Michelman found that of the $500 thus loaned, all but $22 has been repaid. One of the three outstanding loans is for $10, another for $9 and the third for $3. One of the three recipients who failed to repay the loan has since died. Another's residence is now unknown. The third recipient, still under a moral obligation to repay, is still residing in Pittsfield and is working.
Mr. Michelman and Mr. Shaw are both now dead. But before his death in 1939, Mr. Michelman had seen many of the loans repaid and though he made no financial gain from the experiment, felt himself repaid, both in the assistance he had given needy family heads in temporary tiding over in an emergency and also in knowledge he had gained as to the fundamental honesty of the greater part of humanity. As he was new in the small loan field when the experiment was made, this knowledge proved of material benefit to him in his business career thereafter.