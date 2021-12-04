Nancy Ann has retired.
The 14-year-old Stoddard Avenue skating star has decided that “skating for fun is one thing, but some of them are out for blood and that takes the enjoyment out of the sport.”
“I guess I made up my mind last year after the Springfield meet,” Nancy Ann explained. “I won the race, but the girl who came in second told the judges I had pushed her on the turn. It was disappointing to me because I’ve never pushed anyone. It hurt to have the judges believe something they never saw — because it never happened.”
This ends a four-year skating record that would be hard to match. Always modest and unassuming, when interviewed this morning, Nancy Ann couldn’t remember how many honors she had won. A check with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Francis E. Viner of 162 Stoddard Avenue, showed Nancy Ann has copped 74 medals and 13 trophies.
Included are the National and North American outdoor speed skating titles in the midget class (won in 1948), and the national indoor and North American outdoor honors in the juvenile class this year. In 1949, her first year in the juvenile class, Nancy Ann didn’t compete in the country-wide meets.
Nancy Ann, or Nan as many call her, first started skating when she was a tot of 4. “I was too young to go to the big rinks such as Springside Park,” she said, “so my father built a rink for me in the backyard. That was when we lived on Oak Street.”
No, she didn’t use double-runners — her skates were single-bladed all the time. “My father taught me how to skate at first. He spent a lot of time with me and was very enthusiastic. But my first coach was Fran Martin. He taught me for a year.”
After Mr. Martin moved out of town (he is a salesman for a photographic studio), Alfred Basiliere coached Nan in her second year of competition. The past two years she learned more of the finer points of skating from Alex Goguen.
How do her parents feel? “It came as quite a shock,” Mrs. Viner explained. “We had no inkling of it until she told us a few days ago. We are very proud of her and had expected her to continue. But we would rather she made her own decision. Maybe in a few years she may decide to take up skating again. But it will be her own decision.”
Admirers of the little champion will miss her record-smashing performances — especially the Pittsfield Parks Speed Skating Club of which she has been a mainstay. Many were predicting bigger things for Nan, even talking about the Olympics.