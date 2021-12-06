GREAT BARRINGTON — If you want to draw blood to the eye of a dyed-in-the-wool handweaver, ask her (or him) how the hobby is coming along. Point out how nice it is to have something to occupy the hands when time hangs heavy.
Mention the bond between you because you collect stamps.
Then ask her if she’s finished any potholders lately — and start ducking!
A weaver who isn’t throwing spindles by this time hasn’t any within reach … and probably isn’t a real weaver anyway.
There are at least 25 real weavers in Southern Berkshire, and every one of them knows it’s more than a hobby. It’s an art, a craft and a refresher course in arithmetic, all spun into one.
But the average person, who can just about distinguish a tweed from a tabby, probably has a very slight notion of the effort expended on a simple linen place mat of original design. And he certainly has no idea of the huge demand for handwoven articles, or the floodtide of interest in the old craft.
Estimates on the number of handweavers in the country are hard to come by. The trade magazine, Handweaver and Craftsman, has a subscription list of 2,400, which is no doubt a minimum figure. A representative of the yarn business puts the handweaving population of North America at 300,000, which is probably excessive.
In any case, it’s an occupation that is steadily drawing more adherents and customers. Looms are showing up in New York brownstones and Chicago penthouses. An experienced worker can usually sell all she produces, and make thread money teaching others. Handweaving has definitely come back into its own.
Dedicated to this industrial revolution in reverse is a local organization known as the Southern Berkshire Weavers Guild. It is an informal association of 25 men and women who take their warps seriously and meet once a month to pool ideas. They started their second year this fall, and are going strong.
Founder and first president is Mrs. Harry Warren of Sheffield, dean of handweavers in this area. Prominent among those who know handwoven materials best, Mrs. Warren has recently received an order to create the curtains for the George Washington room in Williamsburg, Va. That is a triumph of which her colleagues are really proud.