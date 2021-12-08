WILLIAMSTOWN — Colonel Ephraim Williams, dashing cavalier, at one time a resident of Stockbridge, once passed through the region now named Williamstown. He was so impressed with its beauty that he decided to found a free school there. Shortly afterwards, Sept. 8, 1755, he was killed in action at Lake George, and in his will was found a bequest which gave birth to Williams College.
An interesting sidelight on the early days of the college is to be seen in the Massachusetts “Almanack” for the year 1787, recently acquired by W.N.C. Carlton, librarian of William College. On page 76 are the names of the nine original trustees who first put into practical effect the provisions of the founder’s will.
Writing in the December issue of the “Williams Alumni Review,” Dr. Carlton reviews the early struggles to establish the free school in this far-off corner of Massachusetts.
When Colonel Ephraim Williams drew up his will on the eve of departing for the campaign in which he lost his life, he appointed as his executors his two trusty and well-beloved friends, Israel Williams, Esq. of Hatfield, and John Worthington, Esq. of Springfield. Following the death of Colonel Williams, these two faithful friends and patient administrators carefully nursed the little properties entrusted to them — the lands, notes, and bonds. They paid off the numerous small bequests in money, distributed the books and other personal items as the will directed, and devoted themselves whole-heartedly to the safe administration of the remainder of the property adding interest to principal and reinvesting as occasion required. At the end of 30 years they had increased the value of Colonel Williams’ legacy to the sum of $9,157.
Early in 1785, these two executors applied to the General Court for the passage of a Legislative act to enable them to fulfill the benevolent purpose of Colonel Williams. Their application was successful and nine trustees were appointed to employ the proceeds of their trust to found a Free School under the direction of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.
All lived to petition eight years later to transform the Free School into a college and they, with four other gentlemen, became the first trustees of Williams College. The names of the original nine as contained in the Massachusetts “Almanack” for 1787 are the following: William Williams, Esq.; Hon. Theod. Sedgwick, Esq.; Woodbridge Little, Esq.; Hon. John Bacon, Esq.; Hon. Thomp. J. Skinner, Esq.; the Rev. Seth Swift; the Rev. Daniel Collins; Israel Jones; and David Noble.