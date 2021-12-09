Chief Louis Gagnon of the U.S. Navy recruiting office today made public newly relaxed physical requirements for enlistment owing to the war emergency. He revealed that 60 men visited his sub station at the Post Office to 42 for the Army and some 30 for the Marines yesterday, the first day after war was precipitated.
Even hay fever, of the seasonal type without asthma complication, is overlooked in the emergency Navy recruit. Some other conditions now newly acceptable: Minor surgical defects which can be corrected and the man returned to a training status within a month; nasal deformity, unless of such a degree as to interfere with duty or not readily correctible; undernourishment and underdevelopment, provided the condition is not due to an organic disease; a carious tooth which can be restored by filling.
Many of the total of about 130 men who made application at the various recruiting sub stations will be accepted before the week's end, officers said. In each service, recruiting still is on a temporary basis here subject to final acceptance at Springfield. Likewise, in each case of an applicant, various papers have to be completed before his application is ready to be submitted to Springfield district headquarters. This requires a day or two in most instances. However, it is likely that men will be sent by all three branches tomorrow.
Both the Marine and the Navy offices were kept open all last night, under orders from respective headquarters for 24-hour daily duty. Sgt. Robert E. Bennett, who slept five hours in the sub station, interviewed a group of six young men at 1 a.m. He had many other evening callers. Boatswain's Mate A.L. Arnberg occupied the emergency berth at the Navy sub station, and he too had many visitors. Sgt. Hector A. Meunier, the Army recruiter, has no assistant. He remained on duty until nearly midnight, returning to his desk at 7:30 this morning.