Eagle Archives, June 1, 1981: Departing nuns mark 50 years of service here

Fifty years ago, Sister Anna Ricci came to Mount Carmel parish along with three other Venerini Sisters to teach catechism to the parish children. Yesterday, she marched in the offertory procession at the Mass of Thanksgiving marking the jubilee and coinciding with the closing of the convent here.
She was among a delegation of nuns who have served the parish, headed by their mother general from Rome, Sister Angela Silvestrini, and the order's regional coordinator in the U.S., Sister Mary Rose Zaccari, a Pittsfield native assigned to the mother house in Worcester.
The principal celebrant of the mass was Auxiliary Bishop Leo E. O'Neil.
At a reception afterwards, Sister Anna received a steady stream of well-wishers and former students, among them Judge Andrea F. Nuciforo, who recalled that she had taught him catechism and shepherded him through his first communion and confirmation. He remembers Sister Anna as a tough teacher of the old school who zealously instilled morality and obedience in her pupils.
"She may be small, but she is mighty," he said, during the succession of tributes to the sisters.
The Rev. Joseph P. Massaro, pastor of Mount Carmel, said that Sister Anna is the only one of the Venerini Sisters he remembers from his early childhood, when she taught him catechism and how to be an altar boy.
Sister Anna said that one of her greatest sources of pride is that eight former pupils have joined religious orders: Five priests, Father Massaro, the Rev. Ettore D. Canzano, the Rev. Carmen Russo, the Rev. William D'Angelis and the Rev. John Borgo, and three nuns, Sister Mary Rose, Sister Lucia Blagioli and Sister Angelina Panetti.
Sister Anna taught religious education in Pittsfield from 1931 to 1937 and from 1950 to 1952. She taught second grade at the former Mount Carmel School from 1961 to 1965. Now 76 and living in Lawrence, Sister Anna visits hospitals and nursing homes and makes rosary beads.
The departure of the Venerini Sisters from Mount Carmel is a wrench for Sister Anna. "My heart aches," she said, adding that she will continue to pray for parishioners.