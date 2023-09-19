Eagle Archives, Sept. 19, 1975: Just a way to get to work

Doug Wisner doesn't know where his job will take him from one day to the next, but one thing's certain, he'll be working underwater.
A Dalton native, Doug is a professional deep-sea diver.
"When you're sport diving, you are going underwater because you like it — the look of the clear water and a lot of nice scenery. But when you're a commercial diver, diving is just a way to get to work," says the tall, handsome 22-year-old.
"I just came down from a job in Maine, where I worked in 20 feet of water, pitch black with discharge from a paper mill. The water was 89 degrees — almost too hot to work — and I had to do everything by feel. I was using an oxy torch for cutting metal under water, a process similar to welding, only you're cutting, instead of putting metal together."
The job involved working on an anti-pollution device and rebuilding the piling underneath and salvaging it from underneath.
"You can stay underwater as long as air is pumped down," explains Doug. "Sometimes you end up going down in the morning, coming up for lunch and going back down again." The work is risky, Doug admits. "But by and large not all that dangerous — a steeplejack or steelworker — to me has a dangerous occupation."
"A diver's life doesn't have the glamour of a Jacques Cousteau," says Doug, referring to the marine explorer whose underwater documentary films have won numerous awards, including an Oscar. "Not that I'm condemning anything that he does," adds Doug. "You've got to expect to work hard doing a lot of hard, manual labor. And you've got to keep alert, because things can go wrong. When you're working, you can't see anything. For instance, I dropped a nut, the last nut, in the mud. By the time I finally found it, I was pretty mad."
His work takes him to paper mills, power plants and dams — almost any place that has to bring in water from a river. One time he worked in a sewage-treatment plant, much to the chagrin of his wife, the former Mary Ann Sicotte of Pittsfield. She didn't have to worry. Doug points out that he wears a wet suit to keep him dry.