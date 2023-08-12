Eagle Archives, Aug. 12, 1946: Drive-yourself movement wipes out Festival craps game

Yes, the revival of the Berkshire Symphonic Festival after four war summers is marked by nostalgic similarities of prewar years but one old Festival phase was missing this year. The chauffeurs over in the parking area for box holders were not shooting crap for the first time since the Festival went big-time.
"It's just a different crowd entirely," one veteran chauffeur explained. "I've been making this trip ever since they used one of those circus big-tops and I've never seen so many strange faces. One time we used to have 150 chauffeurs — all good fellows, too — but it's hard to warm up to some of these new men." There were less than 50 chauffeurs Saturday night.
A lot of chauffeurs were dropped during the war to get into essential industry and because of gasoline rationing. Also, it was observed that new cars haven't been available. Speaking of new cars, the box holders' parking area housed two renegade vehicles during most of the season. One, a 1919 Buick touring car, is owned by Peter Swing, a Harvard and Berkshire Music Center student and son of Radio Commentator Raymond Gram Swing.
The other, a 1914 Ford touring car, is owned by William Sprout, also a Harvard and Berkshire Music Center student. Both obsolete models made the trip to Tanglewood daily from Great Barrington where the boys are staying at the Barrington School for Girls.
"Look at that," one of the old-time chauffeurs pointed. "A taxi over here in the section for box seat holders. When did you ever see that here? Why the bird that's driving that buggy dropped his passengers off here and scooted out to rustle up some fares back in Lenox."
Some of the chauffeurs are worried, too. Because they had to get along without hired drivers during the war, many acquired the habit of driving themselves. A trend may have been developed that will take many years to wipe out.