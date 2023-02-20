Eagle Archives, Feb. 20, 1962: Early skiing (1908) in county recalled by A.C. Nicholson

If you’re looking to buy a pair of skis nowadays, you really don’t have much of a problem, except for anteing up the price.
But in 1908, if you wanted skis, you did have a problem. That was the year that skiing very likely started in Berkshire County, at least to any extent. One of the ringleaders was Alexander C. Nicholson, a native of Norway.
“Several fellows decided to get some skis,” he recalls, “so we sent an order to Norway for 100 pair. We couldn’t get them in this country.”
When the skis arrived, they sold them all to several Williams College students. Then they went about building the county’s first ski area.
They went to Berkshire Park, a place on the Cheshire Road, and cut a swath through the woods. It looked like a modern power line coming over the mountain. They set up a ski jump, built a little shack at the top, and had a great time.
“It was a pretty fast hill,” Mr. Nicholson says.
Fast on the way down, that is; there were no tows of any kind.
The early skis had a sort of bamboo binding, Mr. Nicholson recalls. Skiers wore no special ski clothes in those days — just “a warm sweater and heavy pants” which they tucked into their high shoes or galoshes.
Several of the early ski groups were engineers or draftsmen at GE. Mr. Nicholson worked in the lightning arrester section at GE. A couple of women used to try the slopes, but mostly it was a stag affair.
Once the group undertook to conquer Mt. Greylock. They took a trolley to Cheshire Harbor, and from there on it was mush, mush, mush, with the dim Arctic sun glowing sullenly on the horizon. Some had skis, some had snowshoes, some had sledges, and all had holes in their heads. They finally made it to the top, and huddled in a wooden tower that graced the summit of Greylock in those days. Mr. Nicholson skied down, taking only one “good” header.
Mr. Nicholson, 78, has been retired from GE since 1949. He and his wife live at 123 Broadview Terrace. They have 6 children and 13 grandchildren.
He was born in Porsgrund, Norway, and started skiing as a child on barrel staves. Later, he made his own skis, using birch whips for bindings. Concerning styles of skiing, they used the Telemark turn, which Mr. Nicholson says is something like the Christie. The name “Telemark” comes from the name of the district in which Porsgrund is located.
Mr. Nicholson hasn’t skied now for many years. When his children were growing up, he used to give them piggy-back rides on the rolling terrain that is now the Berkshire Hills Country Club. But the place where Berkshire skiing was born has gone back to the woods.
“The place has grown up,” Mr. Nicholson says, “You can’t even see the scar.”