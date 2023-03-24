Eagle Archives, March 24, 1969: East Lee flood year ago today

LEE — Just one year ago — for the second time in 82 years — residents along Cape Street in East Lee were startled by an ominous rumble emanating from the hills to the east.
The rumble, they soon discovered, was a good portion of Mud Pond — around 12 million gallons of it — hurtling down Greenwater Brook and resulting in the East Lee flood, 1968 edition.
The disaster, caused by a breach in 2½-year-old Lake Lee (Mud Pond) dam, took two lives, caused nearly $4.75 million damage and devastated Cape Street from Chestnut Street to the Tyringham Road. Results might have been even more tragic had not the grade embankment of the Massachusetts Turnpike acted as dike of sorts in stemming the flow of water as it passed through two culverts under the highway.
The first flood, in 1886, had no such embankment to check it. Seven lives were lost then, and the village never recovered industrially from the ravages of its torrent, also resulting from a dam break at Mud Pond.
Last year's deluge killed Edward Gage and Mrs. Olive Cordonier, both of Cape Street. It also destroyed six buildings, including five houses and three automobiles, and heavily damaged portions of Cape Street and the Chestnut, Forest and Church street bridges.
Bearing the full brunt of the rushing water was Clark-Aiken Co.'s paper-handling and aircraft machinery manufacturing plant. Trees, boulders and flotsam charged in one end of the building and came out of the other. Much debris was deposited inside, along with three feet of mud. All stock in the plant was destroyed, and damage estimate was set at $4 million.
Most reconstruction of flood-damaged facilities has consisted of $200,000 DPW aid to rebuild Cape Street. Resurfacing and considerable fill along the brook has been the primary aspect of this work. The town has recently begun to take steps to rebuild the damaged bridges and to clean up the stream bed. Full reimbursement of nearly $350,000 for town expenses will be forthcoming from the state Flood Relief Board as the reconstruction is undertaken.
Clark-Aiken, embarking on an intensive rehabilitation of its hard-hit plant, is now operating normally. However, private property along Cape Street still bears vivid scars of the rushing waters.
Less apt to ever be erased are memories of residents who survived East Lee's second deluge.