Eagle Archives, April 22, 1957: Easter egg hunt scrambled as eager parents aid tots

Eggs were back to normal today. But children and their excitable parents smashed the local market at Clapp Park for 15 minutes yesterday afternoon.
The youngsters arrived armed with baskets and paper bags. The Department of Parks and Recreation brought 2,880 colored eggs. Parents contributed pairs and pairs of elbows.
When the starting signal sounded, it looked as if the logical sequel to the 11th annual egg roll for children would be initiation of an egg hunt for adults.
The 800 children and their 400 extras began scooping eggs at 2:30 p.m. It was 2:45 when the loudspeaker announced the end of the scramble. Then came the names of winners, found children and lost parents.
A few of the gaily-decorated eggs were stomped into the ground, but most of them went home with the youngsters. Several tear-stained, slightly soiled tots had to be comforted, like Red Sox fans, with thoughts of next year.
One disappointed child thought the Easter Bunny would give her some eggs. But her wiser parent advised that chickens were responsible for eggs, not rabbits.
Gail Kommit of 69 Concord Parkway, donned the floppy-eared bunny costume and played hostess at the fete. Louis Russo acted as master of ceremonies, with other members of the Optimist Club serving as pen captains.
Del Virgilio, contractor, and Clements Dairy furnished the eggs, which were decorated by Mrs. Anna Martin of 533 North St.
Youngest hunter of the day was 1-year-old Thomas Hajjar of 335 Elm St.
Stuffed Easter bunnies went to golden egg finders. Other prize winners were given baskets of Easter candies.