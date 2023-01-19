Eagle Archives, Jan. 21, 1961: Man to whom 'no' is not an answer

When some civic organization decides to give an award to the most persistent man in Pittsfield, Edmund William Noetzel will be the Abou Ben Adhem on the list of eligibles.
This, at least, is the consensus of those on this newspaper who frequently are faced with polite demands from Mr. Noetzel for stories on his favorite organizations, those who work with him in civic endeavors and those who sit across the table from him in union negotiations. Mr. Noetzel has been known to lose some of these arguments, but he has not been known either to bear a grudge or temper his fire in the next battle.
It is typical of Mr. Noetzel that he saw nothing incongruous last week when he was sworn in as president of Local 140, American Federation of Technical Engineers, by Richard W. Nash of Quincy. Mr. Nash last summer defeated Mr. Noetzel for an international vice presidency of the union. Mr. Noetzel has made it clear that he some day will have a go at unseating Mr. Nash.
Mr. Noetzel's interest in unions goes back to his boyhood in North Adams. His father, an engineer for a textile mill there, gave him a summer job in the mill. Son Edmund reported to work faithfully until one day a construction crew working at the plant threw up a picket line. He listened to the strikers' arguments, decided they had a good deal of right on their side, and refused to cross their lines. Even the lecture he received from his father at home that night didn't change his mind. Mr. Noetzel still has strong feelings about picket lines. Last fall when IUE locals were on strike at Pittsfield General Electric plants, he was the only member of the AFTE Local 140, the union for GE drafting personnel, who refused to cross the picket lines, thereby sacrificing three weeks' pay.
Mr. Noetzel was president of Local 140 back in 1935 when the unit struck GE here for five weeks and one day. He can recite benefits the union won out of that battle, but also can subscribe to the belief that, as they say in GE circles, "in the balanced best interests" of all concerned we have entered the age in which the strike weapon is best left sheathed. This does not mean that he has swallowed GE dogma intact, but rather that he is a realist.
"Changes are coming," he says. "My job as a union leader is to try and make these changes accrue to the advantages of the workers. The days of gavel pounding and shouting are over."