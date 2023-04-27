Eagle Archives, April 27, 1984: Stump makes precarious passage to barn museum in Hancock

HANCOCK — Motorists passing the Vermont-Massachusetts line on Route 7 between noon and 2 yesterday may have done a double take upon seeing a 14-foot-high tree stump on a 55-foot low-boy trailer.
The rig was stalled at the Vermont line for nearly two hours while Burgess Bros. Inc. Construction Co. of Bennington, Vt., waited for a permit to use Massachusetts highways with an oversized load.
The permit arrived by teletype in time for Burgess to get the stump through Williamstown and to its destination at the Babcock Barn Museum at 3:20, just 10 minutes before the permit expired, according to James Sauer, a co-owner of Burgess.
Richard W. Babcock, the proprietor of the museum, bought the stump, which was documented as the largest American elm tree recorded in the United States when it died in 1979, in 1980 for $200 from the White Creek Baptist Church in Cambridge, N.Y.
Babcock said cameras were clicking throughout the 50-mile journey to Hancock. A yellow ribbon complete with a bow adorned the stump, which has a circumference of 32 feet and measures “10 foot, 6 [inches] across the top,” Babcock said.
Babcock’s daughter Margaret, 13, and son Ronald, 15, wrapped the ribbon around the tree because “a yellow ribbon signifies something you care about. It was used when people were concerned about bringing boys home from the wars,” Babcock said.
Babcock restores and raises antique barns throughout the country. He said he wanted the elm stump because it is a symbol of “the kind of virgin forests we once had that have disappeared because of acid rain.”
Acid rain makes trees more susceptible to blight, such as Dutch elm disease, with which the 300-year-old elm had been stricken. That led to the severing of almost all of the tree’s trunk, which was a record 92 feet high. The tree had a limb spread of 102 feet.
The stump was deteriorating but appealed to Babcock’s sense of history. Upon seeing it, he thought others would appreciate its beauty and he decided to preserve it.
Like his “roots barns,” he hopes the stump will remind museum visitors of “the early days,” Babcock said.