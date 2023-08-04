Eagle Archives, Aug. 4, 1954: Sit-down strike originated 50 years ago when Emilia Brewer defied phone company

STOCKBRIDGE — It was just 50 years ago tonight that a local lady spent the night in a pole hole here hatching history.
She was inventing the sit-down strike. The 69-year-old lady, Miss Emilia F. Brewer of Stockbridge, took on the powerful New England Telephone Co. single-handed and won.
Aug. 4, 1904, a crew from the telephone company dug a hole in front of Hillside, Yale Hill home of Miss Mary Adele Brewer, Miss Emilia's sister. Miss Mary was visiting in New York and only Miss Emilia and the servants were home.
The men were digging the hole to put up a pole — but no one had bothered to ask permission. The men struck ledge two feet down and during the resulting intermission, Miss Brewer came out of the house and hopped in the hole. The strike was on.
Augustus McCauley, construction superintendent, decided the invasion of his pole hole called for reinforcements. He notified the Selectmen, who took an unchivalrous view of the lady's determination and ordered Deputy Sheriff Sereno Albert Noble to unseat her.
Deputy Noble lifted Miss Brewer from the hole and staggered to a near-by house with the apparent intention of depositing her there. He never made it, however, as the weight of Miss Brewer, described as "quite heavy," undid him. He dropped her and she scampered back into the hole, her white ruffles somewhat befouled — like the deputy sheriff.
The late Charles A. Bidwell, an assessor, whose daughter married Augustus Lukeman, the sculptor, now deceased, saw that Miss Brewer wasn't going to budge from the hole so he ordered that a tent be installed over her. A mattress and blankets were brought out of the house and Miss Brewer was made quite comfortable.
Meanwhile, the telephone company was discovering that it wasn't just any Miss Brewer in their pole hole. It was the Miss Brewer, sister of David Josiah Brewer, associate justice of the United States Supreme Court.
The late Congressman Allan T. Treadway afterwards spoke of seeing Miss Brewer sitting in the hole. He was with the late Dr. Henry Cecil Haven. P.H.F. Kobbe was one of the first to inquire what she was doing there.
The morning of Aug. 5, the local manager of the telephone company talked with high officials in Boston who decided that in view of the fact that their tenant was Miss Brewer and apparently she wasn't going to vacate the premises, he'd better give in to her.
Miss Brewer asked it to be put into writing that the pole would not be put up directly in front of the house.
"Possibly I'm a little obstinate," she said, "but I wouldn't trust the telephone company or the Selectmen with anything but a written agreement."