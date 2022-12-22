Eagle Archives, Dec. 22, 1967: Tailor Spiriti retiring on January 6 after nearly half-century at England's

A native Roman, who learned his trade as a child in the Eternal City, will retire Jan. 6 after nearly a half-century with England Brothers.
Expert tailor Ernest Spiriti, 76, of 20 Dan Ave., a former immigrant boy, confided the other day: “America has been good to me. America is good to anyone not afraid to work and sweat a little bit.”
Not long after Spiriti was hired in 1920, the late Daniel England Sr., a former Pittsfield mayor, asked him to clear up a language difficulty.
For 15 minutes, a customer had been trying to communicate with Mr. England. The customer kept saying that he wanted to buy an “up-ah-annah-down-ah.” Finally, Mr. England called Mr. Spiriti.
Spiriti talked to his countryman a few seconds and quickly discovered what kind of product an up-ah-annah-down-ah was.
Said the busy tailor, “Mr. England, this gentleman wants to buy a window shade.”
“We all laughed,” said Spiriti, “the sale was made and the man went away satisfied.”
Spiriti came to this country in 1911 as a teen-ager, when his brother Jim, a Hartford, Conn., bricklayer, sent him a $40 boat ticket.
“When I arrived in Hartford at 6 in the morning, I didn’t have my brother’s address but I had the address of his bank. As I waited for the bank to open, I heard two men on the street speak in Italian and I questioned them. One of them knew my brother and took me to him.”
The next day Spiriti got a job in a busy tailor shop and at the end of three days he was given a sealed envelope.
“Three dollars for three days’ work from 7 in the morning to 7 at night,” Spiriti disclosed, “and I quit.”
The very next day in “this great land of opportunity,” as cigarette-smoking Spiriti puts it, “I was tipped off to see the Sicilian tailor shop boss in the Fox Department Store. He hired me on the spot at $19 a week, which was very good money in those days.
After a year with Fox in Hartford, Spiriti spent two years with a Providence, R.I., department store and then operated a tailorship in Pittsfield for about a year.
In 1915, Spiriti married the former Mary Asci of this city and while on his honeymoon in Springfield was offered a post in Steiger’s Department Store. He remained there until he returned to Pittsfield in 1920.
Spiriti is looking forward to a trip to Italy sometime after his retirement.