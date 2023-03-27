<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the March 27, 1958, Eagle

Eagle Archives, March 27, 1958: Miss Evelyn Lyman of the Golden Deeds

When the Exchange Club of Pittsfield gave its first annual “Golden Deeds” award to Miss E. (for Edna) Evelyn Lyman two nights ago, it took a calculated risk. The risk is that in future years the club will be hard put to maintain the pace by finding anyone else as deserving of recognition for unselfish service.

As director of the Christian Center, Pittsfield’s only settlement house, Miss Lyman is mother hen to the biggest brood in Pittsfield. All her days and many of her nights are spent ministering to the endless needs of more than 500 children and adults in every race, religion and color in the Christian Center neighborhood, which social workers describe as the city’s “lowest socio-economic area.”

For most people, a job half as big would be exhausting, but Miss Lyman seems to thrive on it. By preference, she lives at 157 Linden St., a short snowball throw from the center’s hand-me-down frame building on Robbins Avenue, so that she can be available at all hours when members of her adopted “family” need her.

When a Pittsfield social services survey was made in 1954 by a team of four outside professionals, her work was hailed as the most significant piece of social service being carried on in Pittsfield, and the Christian Center was termed “a gold mine for enhancing human dignity.” The survey’s only complaint about the place was that Miss Lyman “is overloaded with responsibilities.”

That was four years ago, but the overload is as heavy as ever — heavier, in fact, because Miss Lyman’s “family” has been expanding every year. Last month alone, attendance at the center’s 20-odd scheduled activities — which range from rhythm bands and sewing classes to hymn sings and crafts groups for adults — totaled 4,059 persons, aged 3 to 75. Although the center is religiously oriented (it began as an Epworth Mission and is now under Council of Churches sponsorship) the accent is all on Christian living rather than doctrine. Less than half the persons served by the center are classified as “Protestant.”

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all