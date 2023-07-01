Eagle Archives, July 1, 1939: Excursionists pushed horsecars to reach Pontoosuc Lake picnic grounds 50 years ago

Beautification of the east shore of Pontoosuc Lake from the dam and extending to the so-called "tea garden" property marks another transformation of the lake front which not so many years ago was one of the outstanding natural beauty spots in this section.
The Park Commission project is expected to restore some of this native attractiveness which when at the height of its popularity attracted thousands of excursionists. Yes, excursionists is the word, for in those days (a half century ago) Pittsfield citizens thought of a trip to Pontoosuc Lake as means of getting away from the city and when possible they made a day of it.
Principal means of transportation was the street railways, whose wooden rails, shod with iron shoes, led from the Park to the site of Pontoosuc Junior High School first, and later extended as far as the "new dam" at the Lake.
At the foot of Francis, or Benedict Hill, near the Pontoosuc Woolen Company, an extra team was needed to make the grade, then considerably steeper than now. Mrs. Mary B. Chaffee, mother of School Committee-woman Mrs. Thomas F. Plunkett, remembers how the first electric car conductors, many of whom formerly had run horsecars, used to yell "giddy-yap" when their car slowed down climbing the slope.
When it was returning to the city, the horsecar went along fairly well at two horsepower, but at the bottom of Drake's Hill, where North and Wahconah Streets come together, another pair of horses was hitched on.
When the excursionists got off the cars in the open wooden station, about 100 feet north of today's, there were a number of places to go, but not anywhere near the same number of signs, stands, and cottages as there are now.
Picnicking, boating, excellent fishing, and swimming were attractions which induced literally thousands of pleasure seekers to pay a five-cent fare and even help push the horsecars over the hills up to Pontoosuc Lake half a century ago.