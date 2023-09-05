Eagle Archives, Sept. 5, 1964: Farmer friends aid lightning victim

LANESBOROUGH — A big diesel tractor roars softly but steadily in the lee of a huge silo at the Seecum Brook farm of Douglas Phelps. The tractor is coupled to a blower, piped to the top of the silo.
Every few minutes a self-unloading truck or tractor-pulled wagon draws up and spews five tons of chopped corn into the trough of the blower. The corn is whisked into the huge silo. It takes three minutes for the carriers to unload. Three of them are in endless procession from corn field to silos as neighbors and friends of Phelps harvest his 24-acre crop.
The diesel tractor coupled to the blower is the same one Phelps was riding when he was struck by lightning Monday night. The tractor's padded seat back has a hole as big as a man's fist where the bolt left Phelps' rain-soaked jacket and grounded to the steel seat support. Tucked behind a pedal is his canvas cap, ripped from peak to back.
Phelps, regarded as one of the best farmers in the county, is at Albany Medical Center, recovering from his double-header brush with death. In addition to being struck, he was toppled from the high seat to the ground and landed sitting up in front of one of the huge rear wheels. Miraculously the tractor stalled.
Wednesday, when kernels on the foot-long ears of corn had arrived at the proper milk stage for harvesting, four farmer friends, Michael Janowicz, Earl Fletcher and Harry Whiting of Lanesborough and Charles Whitney of Cheshire, each agreed to send a truck or wagon and a man to start the harvest Thursday morning.
In charge of operations was Norris Phelps, Douglas' brother and Williamstown farmer. During the morning, Norris operated a conventional single row chopper. Although he drove it relentlessly, it could only keep two of the big carriers supplied. At 2 p.m. arrived a brand new, self-propelled two-row chopper, one of the few in the county. Norris shifted to the behemoth, and, grinning, sent it roaring down the 500-yard rows. Immediately the tempo stepped up.
The $10,000 chopper, a loan from Goyette Bros., Inc., farm implement dealers of Pittsfield, converted two rows of 10-foot corn into five tons of ensilage while another carrier was emptying and a third was in transit from field to silo. The crew estimated that it would have the entire 650-ton crop in the two big silos and two little ones by days-end Sunday. This task usually takes Douglas Phelps and his wife a couple of weeks with the normal equipment.
Douglas Phelps, 46, tills his flat valley acres and tends 100 head of cattle in a one-man operation. Actually it is a man-and-woman operation since he receives invaluable assistance from his diminutive wife, Elizabeth. He rebels strongly at hospitalization, but is intelligently putting all his efforts into getting well, his mind eased by the knowledge that his valuable herd and crops are in the capable hands of his brother Norris, and his bevy of friends.