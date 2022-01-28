SOUTH EGREMONT — Television star Jack Paar learned to ski yesterday at Catamount ski area here. It was his first visit to the Berkshires and his first time on skis. By the end of the day he was schussing from the top of the novice T-bar slope.
The secret of his phenomenal success was Clif Taylor and his Shortee skis. World traveler and news commentator Lowell Thomas was responsible for the rendezvous at Catamount. He is a friend of both Jack and Clif and is himself an advocate of the Shortee ski.
Photographer Rod Allin took movies of the morning's activities to be used later on a Paar show.
Clif, with his usual Pied Piper technique, gathered a class together, supplying everyone with the miniature boards. The group included Mrs. Paar; the Parr's 14-year-old daughter, Randy; Tom Cochran, producer of the Paar show; Mrs. John Fisher, wife of Catamount's president; Mrs. Tom Breen of the Swiss Hutte, and The Eagle ski editor.
Paar became more enthusiastic with every run down the beginners' slope. He wanted to try the bigger hills. "I want to go down the mountain and go wheee!" he exclaimed. After a particularly good run, he said "I'm going to give lessons. Give me an armband."
John Fisher arranged for us to ride to the top of the mountain and back on the chair lift. If Clif hadn't restrained Paar, he would have skied down from the top of the mountain.
He was ecstatic about the panoramic view of the Catskills and the Berkshires from the top.
"Just look at that," he said, "I could ski right into heaven — then if I don't like it there I could ski back down."
The surprise pupil in the group was Tim Cochran.
"He's not a bit athletic. He can't even play croquet. He even has trouble with door knobs, and just look at him go," Jack said as Tom went swinging down the slope. "We've finally found a sport for Cochran!"
Paar took quite a few spills before he mastered the little skis.
Jack talked and kidded with everyone at the area. Most of the people didn't realize who he was in his dark glasses and ski clothes. Certainly the little 6-year-old girl whom he helped off the rope tow had no idea. "How old are you?" he asked. "You ski so well." When she said she was 6, Jack said, "I thought you were 15. Are you married?" The little lass skied away looking puzzled.